‘I have learnt the lesson’: Actor Dharmendra says after being hospitalised

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra, was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week after he suffered a sprain in his back during shooting.

In the video on Twitter, the actor said: ‘Friends, I have learnt the lesson. Friends, don’t do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull (in the) back. So, I have to go to the hospital. I am back with your good wishes and blessings so don’t worry, now I will be very careful. Love you all’.

Friends, i have learnt the lesson ? pic.twitter.com/F6u8mtnTUl — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 1, 2022

The actor has been discharged after treatment. ‘Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged’, said Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and ‘Apne 2’.