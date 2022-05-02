Indian Railways cancels 753 passenger trains to ‘free-up tracks’!

With India experiencing a severe coal shortage, the federal government-run Indian Railways has cancelled 753 passenger trains, according to the government. According to the federal coal ministry, the government-run Coal India has already increased output by 27.2 per cent in April to fulfil demand.

Officials announced the cancellation of passenger trains on Friday in order to assist coal reach various locations around the country on schedule by clearing the rail lines. Coal India is responsible for over 80% of the country’s coal output. This comes at a time when the Indian government is making significant attempts to solve the country’s biggest power shortage in recent memory.

‘The administration has decided to cancel… passenger trains in order to prioritise the passage of coal rakes (trains) throughout the nation in order to deal with an unprecedented scarcity of the key input at thermal power plants,’ the government stated.

According to media sources, the administration has not stated how long the train service will be suspended. In India, coal is used to generate almost 75% of the power. Furthermore, these power plants consume more than three-fourths of the yearly coal usage of more than one billion tonnes.