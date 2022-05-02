IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders to face Rajasthan Royals today: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: In cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rajasthan Royals in the 47th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The match will played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Kolkata Knight Riders played 9 matches in this season of the Tata IPL. They won 3 matches only. Rajasthan Royals also played 9 matches and won 6 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders is currently placed at the 8th position on the points table and Rajasthan Royals is at the second spot. The last time they played against each other in this season, Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Tim Southee

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen