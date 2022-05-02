IWF Junior World Championship: India’s Harshada Sharad Garud wins gold medal

Heraklion: In weightlifting, India’s Harshada Sharad Garud won gold medal at the IWF Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece. She is the first Indian weightlifter to win a gold medal in the event.

Harshada won the gold medal with a total effort of 153kg (70kg+83kg) in the women’s 45kg category. Turkey’s Bektas Cansu won the silver medal with an overall effort of 150kg (65kg+85 kg).Hincu Teodora-Luminita of Moldova bagged the bronze with an overall effort of 149kg (67kg+82kg). The other Indian in the field, Anjali Patel finished fifth overall with a total effort of 148kg (67kg+81kg).

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal – for total lift – is awarded in the Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu and Achinta Sheuli, who won silver medal in last year are the other Indians who have won medals at the junior world event previously.