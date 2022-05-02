Jill Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees

Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, will travel to Romania and Slovakia from May 5 to 9 to meet with US military and embassy employees, displaced Ukrainian parents and children, humanitarian relief workers, and teachers, according to her office.

Biden will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to abandon their homes as a result of Russia’s conflict against Ukraine on Sunday, which is Mother’s Day in the United States, according to her office.

On May 6, Vice President Joe Biden’s wife will meet with US military personnel at Mihail Kogalniceau Airbase in Romania before travelling to Bucharest to meet with Romanian politicians, US embassy personnel, humanitarian relief workers, and teachers working with displaced Ukrainian children.

Biden will meet with government officials, refugees, and humanitarian workers in the Slovakian cities of Bratislava, Kosice, and Vysne Nemecke, according to her office.

Biden’s visit is the latest high-level US assistance for Ukraine and neighbouring countries that are assisting Ukrainian refugees.

During an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Sunday, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy.