Kerala wins Santhosh Trophy finals

Malappuram: In football, Kerala won the 75th Santhosh Trophy title. Kerala defeated West Bengal in the penalty shootout by 5-4 in the finals held at Manjeri Payyanad Stadium.

Kerala has entered the finals of the Santhosh trophy 15 times and won the title 7 times. The first title win was at 1973-74. From 1987-88 to 1993-94, Kerala entered the finals 7 times. Kerala won the title last time in 2018-19.