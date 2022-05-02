Mahzooz Draw: 36 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 45 lucky winners shared 1 million UAE dirhams in the 75th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. The lucky winners took home Dh 27,777 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers. The winning numbers are 8,9,18,34,40.

The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh 100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 13906195, 13878885, 13841834, which belongs to Aneesh, Muhammed and Mohammed, respectively. . Additionally, 1750 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh 350 each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh 1,912,500. A lucky winner named Khalid has won a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine in the Special Mega Raffle Draw that was held to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.