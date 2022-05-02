Maoist leader carrying reward of Rs 5 lakh on head surrenders before police

Cuttack: A Maoist leader carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head surrendered before Odisha police. Lalsu aka Sendhu aka Laxman Apka surrendered in Kalahandi district on Monday.

He is a native of Bijapur district in Chattisgarh. He joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2009. He shifted to Odisha in 2011. The 30-year old was the area committee secretary of the Kalahandi area committee of CPI (Maoist).

He was involved in the exchange of fire with police at Manaska in the year 2016, Barangapadar in 2017, Turkey and Kotalghati in 2019 and Sohespadar in 2020. He will be rehabilitated as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government and will be provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh besides homestead plot with building assistance, marriage allowance, study allowance of Rs 3,000 per month and vocational training.