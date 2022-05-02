Official launch date of Tata Nexon EV facelift announced

Mumbai: Tata Motors announced the official launch date of its new electric vehicle named Nexon EV facelift. The Nexon EV facelift will be launched on May 11.

The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 40 kWh battery pack. Tata Motors clam that the battery will give a driving range of 400 km on a single charge. The new car also features ventilated front seats, park mode, cruise control, and more.

The prices of the Nexon EV will be higher than the current starting price of Rs. 14.54 lakh. At present, the Tata Nexon EV comes with a warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh km for the battery and motor. The same is likely to be carried over to the new long-range model.