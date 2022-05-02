Parshuram Jayanti 2022: Date, celebrations and highlights

Bhagwan Parshuram is regarded to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, born on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. Every year, India commemorates this day as Parshuram Jayanti, which will take place on May 2, 2022.

Bhagwan Parshuram has been thought to be immortal since Treta and Dwapara Yuga. Many Hindu writings, including the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavata Purana, and Kalki Purana, refer Parashuramji. Many temples dedicated to Lord Parashuram can be seen across India including Parashuram Temple, on Janapav Hill in Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, which is also considered his birthplace.

The birth date of Parshuram is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksh in the month of Vaishakh. People fast on this day in order to be blessed with a son. The day is also known as Parshu Rama Dwadashi or Akshaya Tritiya. There is a strong belief that good deeds performed on this day will last forever. Akshaya Tritiya is said to be the beginning of the Treta Yug.

In Hinduism, Parshuram Jayanti is a significant day. Before sunrise on this day, one should bath in the sacred river. If you don’t have access to a river, take a bath by mixing a little Ganga water with a pail of water. After that, light an incense lamp and make a vow to fast. People fasting on this day should not eat any kind of grain.