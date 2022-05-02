Poland willing to assist Germany in ending reliance on Russian oil, Polish minister says

Poland’s climate minister said on Monday that her country is willing to assist Germany in weaning itself off Russian oil, and that she hoped a European Union embargo will be in place by the end of the year.

Poland supports severe penalties against Russia, but with many EU members largely reliant on Moscow for energy, the group appears divided on how sanctions should be implemented.

‘With our refinery in Gdansk, we are ready to support Germany’s de-russification aspirations,’ Minister Anna Moskwa stated. ‘ I’m hoping that’ll be the last voice to… stop these oil restrictions.’

Last week, Russia cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland after they failed to comply with its demand that they pay in roubles.

Moskwa previously stated that Austria, Germany, and Hungary are the key EU member states opposed to tighter gas sanctions against Russia, and that the bloc should penalise countries that pay for Russian gas in roubles.

She also stated that Poland wants the European Union to set a firm deadline for member states to stop importing Russian oil.