Porsche launches 911 Sport Classic

Mumbai: German automobile manufacturer specialized in high-performance sports cars, Porsche has unveiled its Porsche 911 Sport Classic. The new car features a retro-inspired style paying tribute to the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7. The company will only release 1,250 units of 911 Sports. The deliveries will begin from July this year.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic is powered by a 3.7-litre turbocharged flat-six engine. It produces 550 hp and 600 Nm of torque. The engine powers the rear wheels with 7-speed manual transmission. The engine propels the car from 0-100 kph in 4.1 sec and can attain a top speed of 315 kph.