Section 144 in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar amid rising COVID-19 cases and festivities

Section 144 CrPC has been implemented in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh from May 1 to 31 in anticipation of the impending festivities and an increase in COVID-19 cases. According to the Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, Masks have been made compulsory in public areas.

In a statement, the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar said, ‘No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed’.

Furthermore, the police said, ‘Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper COVID-19 guidelines’.

Also Read: Parshuram Jayanti 2022: Date, celebrations and highlights

It was also mentioned that the usage of loudspeakers on the exam centre grounds and in the surrounding regions would be strictly forbidden. Without approval from higher authorities, shopkeepers will not be able to sell or rent any loudspeaker or similar equipments to anyone.