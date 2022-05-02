TVS Motors launches NTORQ 125 XT in India : Know the features and price

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler manufacturers in India, TVS Motor Company launched a new variant of its NTORQ 125 scooter on May 2. The new scooter is priced at Rs 1,02,823 (ex-showroom Delhi). TVS NTorq 125 comes in a total of five variants: Base model (available in front disc or drum), Race Edition, SuperSquad Edition, Race XP and the new, more feature-packed, XT grade.

The new scooter is powered by 124.8cc, 3 Valve, Single Cylinder, air-cooled engine. It churns out the same 9.3PS and 10.5Nm. it also features Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, USB charging socket, under seat LED light and two display modes.

The NTORQ 125 XT comes with a SmartXonnect connectivity platform and around 60 other features.