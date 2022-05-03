BS Yediyurappa backs Basavaraj Bommai, says ‘no change in leadership’

BS Yediyurappa, the BJP’s senior leader in Karnataka, attempted today to put an end to speculations about a leadership change in the state, which is set to have elections next year. Mr. Yediyuruppa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s predecessor, stated emphatically, ‘there won’t be a leadership change according to me. Basavaraj Bommai is doing a commendable work. As far I know, there is no change in Chief Minister in the state.’

The rumour that Mr Bommai would be replaced by a new face has been circulating for days. The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who inaugurated a statue of Lingayat saint and 12th-century poet Basavanna in Bengaluru’s Basaveshwara Circle, gave it a boost.

The BJP has recently changed the top leadership in several poll-bound states, including Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Chief Ministers who were deemed to have lost favour with the public in both states have been replaced. Uttarakhand held elections earlier this year, with the BJP winning a second term in power. Gujarat will hold elections by the end of the year.