For tip on bomb threat, man demands Rs 7 million from Maharashtra cops.

Pune police are looking for a man who called the emergency helpline number 112 on Tuesday to report a bomb threat at a railway station and then demanded Rs 7 crore for the name of the station, according to an official.

The call centre for the 112 mechanism is based in Navi Mumbai, in the Thane region of Mumbai, according to the official. He said that, Pune police began checking train stations within its jurisdiction based on certain facts and found that the call was a hoax. The call did not name any railway stations in Pune, according to the officer.