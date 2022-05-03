House collapses in Thoothukudi, Pregnant woman, her mother dies

In a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, a pregnant woman and her mother died after the roof of their house fell in the early hours of Tuesday. M Kaliammal and Karthika have been identified as the victims. Karthika was brought to her parents’ house last week after getting pregnant.

Karthika was sleeping in a room with her mother Kaliyammal when the building’s roof collapsed at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Muthuraman, Karthika’s father, miraculously escaped, while Kaliyammal and Karthika were killed by the falling debris. With the help of police and fire and rescue officers, he was rescued from the debris of the house.