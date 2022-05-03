Passenger train in Bihar delayed by an hour because of the driver going off to have a drink.

Bihar: A passenger train was delayed for more than one hour at the Hasanpur station because the assistant driver went out for a drink of alcohol.

The incident happened when a passenger train from Samastipur to Saharsa made a rare stop at Hasanpur station to allow the Rajdhani Express to pass first. Karanvir Yadav, the train’s Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), disappeared from the engine at this point. The Assistant Station Master questioned about the train’s failure to move even after the signal was issued. Meanwhile, irritated by the delay, the passengers began to make a ruckus.

When the ALP was found near the local market in such an intoxicated haze that he couldn’t even stand straight, the Government Railway Police (GRP) was sent to find him. The ALP was immediately arrested by the GRP.

Meanwhile, the station master issued a memo to Saharsa’s ALP, who was on the same train. Alok Agarwal, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), has ordered an investigation into the matter.