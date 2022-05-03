Solar scam case against Oommen Chandy leads ‘CBI to raid Cliff House’!

Thiruvananthapuram: On Tuesday morning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the investigation into the solar case, will conduct a raid at the Cliff House. The raid at the Cliff House is being carried out in response to a complaint alleging sexual exploitation in the high-profile solar scam case involving senior Congress politician and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

The evidence collection at Cliff House is progressing. The raid will take place in the presence of the complaint. The case against Chandy was lodged over several years and probed by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police based on a statement by the lady, an accused in the multi-crore solar panel scam under the UDF administration, claiming she was sexually exploited by them in 2012. The Cliff House, located in the state capital, is the official house of Kerala’s Chief Minister.