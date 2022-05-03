Trichy: Class 11 student gets pregnant after being forced into child marriage. Four booked.

In Tamil Nadu’s Trichy, a Class 11 student was forced to marry a man in an alleged case of child marriage. When the minor got four months pregnant, the matter became public. Following a report made by Mohan, a Child Welfare Committee officer in Trichy, at least four people have been arrested.

The accused are Josphine Philomine, Dharmaraj, Mahesh, Dharmaraj’s wife, and Sanjeeviraj, Dharmaraj’s son who married the young girl. According to the complaint, the girl was a Class 11 student at a government school in Ammapettai when she was married to Sanjeeviraj without her consent.

A case has been filed at Thiruverumbur all women police station under sections of 5 (I), 5 (j),(ii), 6, 16, 17 of the POCSO Act and 9, 10 of the Child marriage act based on his complaint. Meanwhile, the victim has been taken to Trichy’s home.