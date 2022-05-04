13-year-old girl allegedly raped in UP by cop when she went to file rape case

When she went to make a complaint at a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur, a 13-year-old rape survivor was allegedly raped again by the in-charge. The teen claimed she was raped by four men, and she went to the police station with a relative to file a complaint. Station House Officer Tilakdhari Saroj, the accused officer, has been suspended and a criminal case has been filed against him.

A top police official in Lalitpur said that, he is on the run and is being followed by three police squads. Three more accused have been arrested. According to the FIR filed by the girl’s father on Tuesday, she was lured to Bhopal by four men on April 22 and raped for four days. The accused then allegedly took her to her village and dropped her up at the concerned police station before escaping.

The FIR stated that, the accused police station in-charge then turned the girl over to her aunt, who was then summoned to the police station the next day to record her statement. The next day, the accused official raped the girl in a police station room next to her aunt, according to the report. In the FIR, the girl’s aunt is also named as an accused.