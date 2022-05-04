Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins 12 million UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: Mujeeb Chirathodi, an Indian expat based in Ajman has won 12 million UAE dirhams (Rs 25 crore) in the Big Ticket raffle draw series 239. Mujeeb Chirathodi from Melattur town in Malappuram district of Kerala has won the fortune for his ticket 229710 which he purchased on April 22. He purchased the ticket with his 10 other friends.

‘This is unexpected. I never hoped to be a millionaire in my life. I have a hand-to-mouth living. There are a lot of financial hardships. I have debts to repay. After long years of working abroad, I have managed to build my own home in Kerala. I have home loans to repay too. I can settle all my dues now. I can breathe easy now. My Ramadan prayers have been answered, especially those by my mother and family. God has heard our prayers’, said Mujeeb Chirathodi who works as a truck driver.

Another Indian expat based in Dubai, Viswanathan Balasubramanian won second prize of Dh1 million. He bought the winning ticket number 072051 on April 26. Jayaprakash Nair based in Ras Al Khaimah pocketed the third prize of Dh100,000. He had purchased his ticket number 077562 on April 21. Saad Ullah Malik from Pakistan won a BMW Z430i car with his ticket 001506 in the ‘Dream Car’ series 19.

The next Big Ticket draw will be for Dh20 million on June 3. Also, there will be four weekly draws of Dh500,000.