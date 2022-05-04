Bottles filled with heroin recovered by BSF in Punjab’s Abohar sector

Abohar: Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered two plastic bottles filled with heroin from Punjab’s Abohar sector.

‘BSF troops deployed on patrolling duty noticed a suspected person hiding near Majar, located adjacent to the Border fence on the India side in the area near Village – Jodhawala in Abohar Sector’, the security force stated the BSF.

Also read: IMD forecasts wind, heavy rain in Kerala till May 7; Yellow Alert, warning issued

‘As soon as the individual was challenged by patrolling party, he managed to escape away on a bike parked along the Link Road. Further, during a thorough search of the area, two plastic bottles filled with heroin, wrapped in green coloured cloth/pouch were recovered near the border fence’, added the BSF release.