Coal miners’ day: Know why it’s celebrated!

Every year on May 4, Coal Mines Day or Coal Revolution Day is observed to honour the contributions of some of the Industrial Revolution’s unsung heroes. The majority of the time at a coal mine is spent digging, tunneling, and extracting coal. They go deeper into the soil in order to get the wealth that allows us to survive. Coal mining is often regarded as one of the most demanding jobs. The day is observed to express gratitude to coal miners and to recognise and support their accomplishments.

When is the Coal Revolution celebrated?

Every year on May 4th, coal mines day or coal revolution day is marked to recognize and appreciate the efforts of some of the industrial revolution’s unsung heroes. In the year 2021, Coal Mines Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 4.

Beginning of Coal Revolution Day:

Coal miners have been in operation for generations, but they became extremely significant during the Industrial Revolution between 1760 and 1840 when coal was extensively utilized in fuel and locomotive engines, as well as in heat houses. Coal is a natural resource that hastens both economic and social growth.

Coal mining in India started in 1774 when John Summer and Suetonius Grant Heatley of the East India Company began commercial exploration in the Raniganj coalfield along the western bank of the Damodar River. After the introduction of steam engines by the railways in 1853, the need for coal increased. However, it was not a good one to work with. Many examples of severe exploitation and genocide were documented in coal mines back then, all in the name of profit. With the founding of the National Coal Growth Corporation (NCDC) in 1956, the government began paying special attention to the development of the country’s coal mining industry.