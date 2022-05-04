Coal production in India crosses 661.54 lakh tonnes in April

New Delhi: The Union Coal Ministry informed that the coal production in the country has crossed 661.54 lakh tonnes in April this year. Country’s total coal production in 2021-22 was 7,770.23 lakh tonnes, up by a significant 8.5% from 7,160 lakh tonnes registered in 2020-21.

As per the data released by the ministry, the Coal India Limited (CIL) has achieved its highest production of 534.7 lakh tonnes during the month. Coal India Limited is the country’s largest coal producer. Its production surged by 6%. Its previous highest output of 450 lakh tonnes was recorded in April 2019.

Meanwhile, country is facing a severe energy crisis due to shortage of coal. The Union Power Ministry has asked state and private sector firms that they must import 19 million tonnes of coal by June-end. According to the latest daily coal stock report released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), 54 out of the total 165 thermal power plants which are currently in operation, are left with 10% or less of dry fuel stock.

One of the major reasons behind the energy crisis is the difficulties being faced in transporting coal to thermal plants. The non-availability of rakes is among the major issues which has led to the current situation. Indian Railways last week cancelled 13 express and eight passenger trains to fast track transportation of dry fuel to thermal plants.