Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani calls Gujarat government as ‘useless’

Jignesh Mevani, a Dalit activist and MLA who was arrested by Assam police about two weeks ago, arrived in Gujarat on Tuesday and slammed the state’s BJP government, calling it ‘nikamma’ (useless) for doing nothing when a legislator from the state was ‘kidnapped’ and taken away.

Mevani threatened to call a ‘Gujarat bandh’ on June 1 if cases against Dalits in Una tehsil (filed over protests following the assault on some Dalits in July 2016) and other agitators in the state are not withdrawn, and demands for grade pay for policemen and other protesting groups are not met by the government.

‘I would like to tell the Gujarat government that you are so ‘nikamma’ (useless), that you could do nothing when the Assam police came to Gujarat to trample upon its pride. You should be ashamed of it,’ He said.

‘The Assam police kidnapping an MLA from Gujarat and taking him to Assam is an insult to 6.5 crore people of Gujarat,’ the independent MLA said during the gathering, which also included state Congress President Jagdish Thakor and senior party officials Arjun Modhwadia and Amit Chavda.