Eid prayers were offered in 32000 places in UP, but there were no roadblocks; This was a first!

On Tuesday, the festivals of Akshaya Tritiya, Parashuram Jayanti, and Eid were celebrated concurrently across the country (3 May 2022). During this time, Uttar Pradesh has set a good example. This year, there have been no reports of highways being closed for Eid prayers. Where room was limited, prayers were offered in turns. Yogi Adityanath, the state’s chief minister, thanked the people for the achievement.

CM Yogi tweeted, ‘Today, several religious activities in Uttar Pradesh were successfully concluded.’ By not organizing themselves on the roadways, the people of the state have made a positive initiative. Respect for faith and the rule of law must coexist in a healthy and cohesive society. This will serve as the foundation for the state’s growth and residents’ self-sufficiency. ‘Greetings to all!’ Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), also complimented religious leaders for peacefully celebrating the holidays, stating that everyone observed their various festivals with the ‘traditional Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, he stated that prayers were offered peacefully in over 32,000 locations. There was no unpleasant event anywhere in the state, and Eid was celebrated with typical zeal and gaiety by the people. This was done with extreme caution. According to reports, this is the first time that Eid prayers have not been offered on the streets in Uttar Pradesh. Prayers were offered in different places like Loni and Hapur, where the space was limited.