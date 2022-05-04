Garmin launches Quatix 7 Series Marine Smartwatches

Mumbai: Switzerland based multinational technology company, Garmin has launched its Quatix 7 series of marine smartwatches. The new smartwatches are aimed sailors and boaters. The Garmin Quatix 7 Standard Edition is priced at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 53,700), the Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire Edition is priced at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 76,700), and the Garmin Quatix 7X – Solar Edition is priced at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 92,000).

Garmin Quatix 7 Standard Edition specifications: This comes with a 1.3-inch sunlight-visible, transflective MIP display that has 260×260 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartwatch comes with an Autopilot mode that allows the wearer to change heading, engage pattern steering, and follow a GPS route via the autopilot app. The app shows detailed data, including water depth, engine RPM, wind, custom data, and more.

It also has several health related features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, body battery energy monitoring, along with sleep, breathing, and women’s health tracking. It offers support for sports activities including biking, golfing, hiking, indoor climbing, rowing, running, skiing, surfing, swimming, and trail running. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi.

Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire Edition specifications: it has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 416×416 pixels resolution.

Garmin Quatix 7X Solar Edition specifications: it has a 1.4-inch MIP display with 280×280 pixels resolution. The watch is claimed to get up to 28 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and it can be extended to up to 37 days with solar charging. There is 32GB onboard storage.