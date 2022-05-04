DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country releases more than 1000 prisoners

May 4, 2022, 06:43 pm IST

Muscat: Around 1009 prisoners were released from jails in Oman. The prisoners were released under the  Fak Kurba campaign.

According to data released by the Oman Lawyers Association (OLA), 196 prisoners from Muscat Governorate, 190 from North Al Batinah, 148 from South Al Sharqiyah and 110 inmates from South Al Batinah were released.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia announces end date of Umrah season for foreigners 

Fak Kurba means redeeming anguish  in Arabic. The campaign  was launched by the Oman Lawyers Association (OLA) in 2012. Since then the campaign has helped thousands of prisoners.

Tags
shortlink
May 4, 2022, 06:43 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button