Gulf country releases more than 1000 prisoners

Muscat: Around 1009 prisoners were released from jails in Oman. The prisoners were released under the Fak Kurba campaign.

According to data released by the Oman Lawyers Association (OLA), 196 prisoners from Muscat Governorate, 190 from North Al Batinah, 148 from South Al Sharqiyah and 110 inmates from South Al Batinah were released.

Fak Kurba means redeeming anguish in Arabic. The campaign was launched by the Oman Lawyers Association (OLA) in 2012. Since then the campaign has helped thousands of prisoners.