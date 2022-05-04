Hyundai launches Creta Knight Edition in India

Mumbai: South Korean auto makers, Hyundai launched its Knight Edition Creta in India. The new SUV is priced at Rs 13,51,200 (ex-showroom). The Knight Edition is available in S+ and SX (O) variants for both petrol and diesel engine options. While S+ is only manual the SX (O) is iVT automatic.

The SUV features Smart Panoramic Sunroof, Trio beam LED Headlamps and Crescent glow LED DRL, Black Gloss Exterior Styling Elements, Front and Rear Skid Plates, Roof Rails, Tail Lamp Inserts (Black), Dark Chrome Emblem Finish, Sporty Red Front Brake Callipers along with an-all black interiors with coloured AC vent inserts.