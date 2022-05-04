Indian Railways reduces AC train fare: Here is the new fare

Mumbai: The Union Ministry of Railways decided to reduce the AC fares of local trains. The new fares will come into effect from May 5. The ministry also rationalized single journey basic Fare for First class of ordinary train services over suburban sections. There shall be no change in season ticket basic fare for AC and First class of ordinary services running over suburban sections.

Air conditioned suburban local services were launched first in Mumbai on Western Railway routes in December 2017. AC locals started running on Central Railway routes from January 2020. At present, the single journey fare of AC locals ranges between Rs 65 to 240.

New Fare:

Kalyan – CSMT (53.21 Km): First class single journey: Rs 100; AC Single journey: Rs 105.

Dombivli – CSMT (48.06 km): First class single journey: Rs 95; AC Single journey: Rs 105

Diva – CSMT (42.46 km): First class single journey: Rs 90; AC Single journey: Rs 100

Thane – CSMT (33.02 km): First class single journey: Rs 85; AC Single journey: Rs 95

Mulund – CSMT (30.56 km): First class single journey: Rs 85; AC Single journey: Rs 95

Ghatkopar – CSMT (19.30 km): First class single journey: Rs 60; AC Single journey: Rs 70

Kurla – CSMT (15.39 km): First class single journey: Rs 60; AC Single journey: Rs 70

Dadar – CSMT (8.85 km): First class single journey: Rs 25; AC Single journey: Rs 35

Byculla – CSMT (4.04): First class single journey: Rs 25; AC Single journey: Rs 35.

AC EMU FARE STRUCTURE COMPARISON: