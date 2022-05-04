Jodhpur Communal Violence; Rajasthan BJP Urges Governor To Initiate Probe

Satish Poonia, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan, asked Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday to initiate a probe into the incidents of violence in Jodhpur and to issue necessary instructions to the state government to ensure law and order in the state.

‘I humbly request you (Governor) that a fair investigation should be conducted into the incidents and taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, please pass on the necessary instruction to the state government so that peace can be established in the state and the communal incident doesn’t get repeated,’ Mr Poonia writes in a Hindi letter to the Governor.

He also urged the Governor to take strict action against the accused. In his letter, the BJP leader also said that the Congress government in Rajasthan, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, engages in appeasement politics, which has created a fearsome atmosphere for the majority of the state’s people.