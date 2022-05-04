Macron of France offers to assist lift Russia’s blockade on Ukrainian food exports

In a phone chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his willingness to engage with international organisations to assist eliminate the Russian embargo on Ukrainian food shipments via the Black Sea, according to Macron’s office.

According to the Elysee office, Macron reaffirmed the necessity for a ceasefire in Ukraine and informed Putin that he was profoundly concerned about the situation in Donbas and Mariupol.

‘As a UN Security Council member, I have called on Russia to live up to its international obligation by putting an end to this horrific strike,’ Macron said in a statement.