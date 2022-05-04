MK Stalin says, Anti-NEET bill forwarded by Governor Ravi to Union Home Ministry

On Wednesday, May 4, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin informed the state assembly that Governor RN Ravi had forwarded the NEET Exemption Bill, which had been passed by the TN assembly for the second time, to the Union Home Ministry for the President’s assent.

After outrage over Governor RN Ravi’s delay in sending the law to the President, the NEET exemption bill has sparked a lot of debate in the state. The state government has expressed its dissatisfaction with the delay. The ruling DMK party had boycotted the Governor’s high tea on the occasion of the Tamil New Year celebrations.

‘The draft bill against NEET is still lying at Raj Bhavan in Guindy for several days. In that instance, if we had participated in the open party, it would have hurt the sentiments of the people,’ CM Stalin stated later in the TN Assembly.