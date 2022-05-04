Motorola launches Moto E32: Here is the price and specifications

Mumbai: American multinational telecommunications company, Motorola launched its budget smartphone Moto E32 in Europe. The 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,000). It is in Misty Silver and Slate Grey colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E32 runs on Android 11 and is powered by octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC . It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses a triple rear camera setup and a 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v50, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a proximity sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.