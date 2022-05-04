PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Denmark; Welcomes non-Indians to India!

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian diaspora in Denmark on Tuesday (May 3, 2022), urging them to invite at least five non-Indian friends to visit India. Modi praised the diaspora as India’s ambassadors in their separate chosen homelands during a speech to over 1,000 members of the Indian community in Denmark, including students, academics, professionals, and business people.

‘Our tourist sector has to be revitalized. With your cooperation, when you let five of your non-Indian friends visit and see our country, in a few years, there will be just one destination, and that is ‘Chalo India’, he said. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also attended Modi’s encounter with the Indian diaspora and introduced him as a ‘friend’ before calling him to speak to the packed crowd at Copenhagen’s Bella Centre. The Prime Minister went into great detail on the government’s efforts to encourage the use of renewable energy, as well as India’s promises made at the COP-26 climate meeting in Glasgow.

‘India has been able to complete its climate obligations because, unlike others who place all of the burden for preserving the earth on multilateral organizations, we consider it as each citizen’s job to do their part to preserve the world,’ he added. In terms of climate action, Modi stated that India has set a goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070 and is one of the few countries that has been able to meet its climate targets. ‘India has pledged to meet 40% of its energy demands with non-fossil sources by 2030. We accomplished that aim nine years ahead of schedule’, according to the Prime Minister.

Today’s programme in Copenhagen was made even more special by the participation of PM Frederiksen. I am grateful to her for her kind words on India and the Indian community in Denmark. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/W85JTBwYiU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

He stated that India has been producing low-cost solar electricity at Rs 2.5 per unit and is working to lower the cost even more. Modi stated that the globe should flock to India to discover answers and solutions to the planet’s problems. ‘I want to invite our Danish friends to come to India and work together to find solutions to the world’s problems,’ he said. The Prime Minister asked the globe to abandon its consumption-driven mindset, which was destructive to the environment.

‘The most pressing need of the day is to promote L.I.F.E. – Lifestyle for the Environment. It is critical to breaking out from a consumerist mindset. The ‘use and toss’ mentality is harmful to the environment ‘, Modi said. In the auditorium, amid chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai,’ the prime minister further stated that an Indian, wherever he travels in the world, contributes truly to ‘karmabhoomi’ (land of labour), for that country. ‘Many times when I meet foreign leaders, they proudly tell me about the achievements of the Indian community settled in their nations,’ the prime minister stated, stressing that the number of Indians living overseas outnumbers the population of some countries.