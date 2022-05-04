Saudi Arabia announces end date of Umrah season for foreigners

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced the end date of the Umrah season for those who are coming from outside Saudi Arabia. The ministry said that 30th of Shawwal will be end of the Umrah pilgrimage for those pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.

‘Umrah visas will be issued to those coming from abroad till the end of this month, i.e. May 30, during which foreign Umrah pilgrims can come to the kingdom’, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that the issuance of Umrah visas will be stopped once the preparations for the Hajj season begin. The dates for registration and submission for Hajj this year, as well as the procedures related to it will be announced soon.