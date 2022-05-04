Thrissur Pooram ‘Kodiyettam’ to be held today in full glory

Thrissur: The ‘Kodiyettam’ (flag hoisting) for Thrissur Pooram, which marks the beginning of festivals, will be held in two major temples and eight subsidiary temples on Wednesday.

The ‘Kodiyettam’ at Paramekkavu temple was held in the presence of a huge throng of devotees while the same at Thiruvambady temple will be from 10.30 am to 10.55 am. ‘Kodiyettam’ in the other subsidiary temples will be carried out from 8 am to 7 pm on Wednesday.

Also read: Chardham Yatra: Uttarakhand imposes restrictions on vehicle movement on mountain routes to ease pilgrims

The display of caparisons (Chamaya Pradarshanam) of both Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady will begin on May 8. Sample fireworks of Pooram will also be displayed on the same day. The festival will begin with the Poora Vilambaram on May 9, in which the idol of ‘Neithalakkavilamma’ is carried atop elephants to the south entrance gate of the Vadakkunnathan temple.