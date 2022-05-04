Tree intercepts US drone carrying bag of handguns to Canada.

Police in Canada has apprehended a drone that crossed the border from the US carrying a shopping bag with over a dozen firearms. However, the operator crashed the drone into a nearby tree. Residents in the village of Port Lambton, north-east of Detroit, reported seeing a stranger manoeuvring a commercial drone, prompting officers in southern Ontario to respond.

Police used a bucket truck to rescue the drone, which was fastened to a plastic shopping bag with metal carabiners and electrical tape. Officers recovered 11 pistols inside, the majority of which were illegal in Canada. The serial numbers on a black pistol appear to have been sandblasted out in one of the photographs supplied by authorities. A backpack connected to the drone contained eleven pistols.

Officers believe the drone crossed the St Clair River, which separates Canada and the United States, on its way east from Michigan. However, authorities have no idea who was flying the drone or who the nefarious cargo was meant for. Many pistols used in criminal activity in Canada are brought into the country illegally.