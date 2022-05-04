Ukraine, UN and Red Cross renew their attempts to evacuate residents from Mariupol

According to the regional governor, a convoy of buses left Mariupol on Wednesday in a new attempt by Ukraine, the United Nations, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to evacuate residents from the southern Ukrainian city.

According to Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, the truck was headed for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia.

He didn’t disclose how many buses were in the convoy or whether any additional residents had been evacuated from Mariupol’s enormous steel plant, where the city’s final defenders are fighting Russian forces that have taken the city.

On Tuesday, dozens of evacuees who had been hiding for weeks in the Azovstal steel plant bunkers arrived in Zaporizhzhia, but relief workers reported many more were stranded in the port city.

On the Telegram messaging service, Kyrylenko remarked, ‘The buses have already departed Mariupol. Please pass this information on to those who require it!’

As Moscow laid siege to Mariupol, a crucial city on the Sea of Azov, the huge Azovstal industrial complex, with its bunkers and tunnels, became a haven for both residents and Ukrainian fighters.

More over 200 civilians remained in the Azovstal facility on Tuesday, according to Mariupol’s mayor, with a total of 100,000 civilians left in the city, which has been ravaged by weeks of Russian siege and bombing.