Vivo launches new 5G smartphone ’ Vivo Y55 4G’: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo launched its new 5G smartphone ‘Vivo Y55 5G’ in Vietnam. The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at VND 6,990,000 (roughly Rs. 23,300). Vivo currently only offers Black Star and Snow White colour options.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC and runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.It sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) resolution, 408ppi density, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It houses a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Vivo Y55 4G houses a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 technology.