Banners challenging Rahul Gandhi for drug test emerge in Hyderabad

Before Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana, banners were seen across Hyderabad asking if he was ready to accept the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president, KT Rama Rao’s ‘white challenge’ (drug tests). In September 2021, Congress MP Revanth Reddy started the white challenge.

In September 2021, Congress MP Revanth Reddy claimed that Hyderabad’s drug issue is getting worse, and he asked for politicians and celebrities to volunteer for a drug test as part of the ‘white challenge.’ After accepting the test, one person can nominate three people for the challenge.

‘To create awareness in the youth on increasing drug menace in the countryI have started the #WhiteChallenge and @KVishReddy has graciously accepted Both of us will be waiting for @KTRTRS at Amaraveerula Sthupam today at noon,’ Revanth Reddy tweeted.

He had challenged KTR and entrepreneur-politician K Vishweshwar Reddy to take part in the challenge. Vishweshwar Reddy was a former TRS MP who left the party due to a rift with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.