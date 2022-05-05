In Telangana, an interfaith couple was attacked and the male was stabbed to death.

An interfaith couple was attacked Wednesday night in Telangana’s Marpally hamlet, resulting in the man’s death. B Nagaraju, 25 and his newlywed bride Ashrin Sultana, 23 were beaten with an iron rod outside Mandal Revenue Office in Saroornagar, Hyderabad. This cruel deed was done by two members of the woman’s family.

One of the perpetrators pulled out a knife and stabbed Nagaraju multiple times, killing him on the spot in front of astonished onlookers. Surveillance cameras in the area captured the entire incident. After the perpetrators left, passers-by transported the woman to the hospital.

The pair, from Marpally village, had been in love for many years. However the woman’s family was hostile to their relationship and had prohibited her from meeting him, according to police.