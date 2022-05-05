On the 201th anniversary of Napoleon’s death, a re- look at his life

Napoleon Bonaparte is a name that has been revered, feared, and even despised in the past. The Emperor of France was an extraordinary general, a supremely capable leader, and a popular figure among the French people and soldiers. Napoleon rose from the ashes of what had been France following the French Revolution, using cunning political and military manoeuvres to ascend to the highest levels of authority and eventually lead France to dominance in Europe.

Napoleon racked up victory after victory, shattering no less than the five coalitions of European powers attempting to defeat him. Napoleon’s military genius prevailed over those who simply seemed to possess it. Napoleon had the aura of an invincible god in his prime, whose mere presence on the battlefield was enough for his army to destroy the enemy. Even after his defeat against the Sixth Coalition, Napoleon returned from exile in a dramatic manner and reclaimed control of his country, inspired by his return.

Napoleon’s death anniversary is May 5. In the year 1821, he went dead. Napoleon’s cultural impact is so great that Waterloo, the site of his ultimate battle, has come to represent a hopeless, conclusive defeat.