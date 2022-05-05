Promotion of local languages is responsibility of society, govt: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind stated on Wednesday that promoting indigenous languages is the responsibility of society and government. He said the 61st annual conference of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) in Tamulpur, Assam, has made a major contribution to the strengthening of the Bodo language, literature, and culture during the previous 70 years. He is the first President to speak at the BSS meet, a regional language literary gathering.

President Ram Nath Kovind further stated that out of the 17 writers who have received the Sahitya Akademi Awards for their works in the Bodo language so far, ten have been honoured for poetry, demonstrating the natural tendency of Bodo writers toward poetry.

Urging the BSS to encourage women writers, the President said, ‘Many women are writing in different genres of Bodo literature. But it has also been observed that only two women are among senior writers who have received the Akademi Award for original works’.

The President stated that the engagement of the younger generation is critical in keeping literature alive and relevant, and that young authors should be given special encouragement. The BSS’s three-day conference began on Monday, with thousands of participants from throughout the country and overseas in attendance.