6 killed, 7 injured in truck- three-wheeler collision

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, at least 6 people lost their lives and 7 others were injured as a container truck hit a three-wheeler. The accident took place near Masudpur Phata in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Friday. The dead include 2 students and 2 women.

‘A speeding container truck hit the three-wheeler Ape rickshaw, which was carrying passengers. At least six persons, including two students and two women, died in the accident, while seven others suffered serious injuries’, said a police official.