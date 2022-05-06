Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti: Read on to know the history, date and significance

The 124th birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya is celebrated on May 6. Adi Shankara, also known as Jagatguru Shankaracharya, is regarded as one of India’s most influential religious leaders and thinkers. Every year on the Shukla Paksha Panchami Tithi of Vaishakha, or the fifth day of the Full Moon lunar fortnight, Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti is observed by his disciples.

In the year 788 C.E., Adi Shankara was born in Kalady, Kerala. Shankaracharya travelled around the country between the ages of 16 to 32, spreading the Vedic teachings. Although the saint died early, his teachings have continued to inspire people for years.

The saint’s birthday is commemorated every year on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month, which occurs between April and May this year. The Hindu saint is credited with integrating and revitalising the Advaita Vedanata theory during a period when Hindu culture was in decline. Adi Shankara’s writings, along with those of other Hindu hermits like Madhava and Ramanuja, are said to have aided in the resurgence of Hinduism.

The doctrines created by the three masters are being followed by their separate sects today. They are recognised as some of the most influential thinkers in Hindu philosophy’s contemporary history.

Among Adi Shankaracharya’s most famous works are interpretations of Hindu classics such as the Bhagavad Gita and the 12 Upanishads. Sivananda Lahari, Nirvana Shatakam, Maneesha Panchakam, and Soundarya Lahari are among the roughly 72 devotional songs written by the Hindu recluse.