Amit Shah invited to dinner by Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata.

On Friday, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for dinner at his Kolkata home. Amit Shah attended the Ministry of Culture’s ‘Mukti-matrika’ (Freedom as Mother) cultural programme at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial Hall before going to Sourav Ganguly’s residence. Dona Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly’s wife, and her troupe, Diksha Manjari, performed a dance during the show.

Sourav Ganguly had said before Amit Shah’s visit to his house that he had prepared a vegetarian spread for him. ‘I have known him(Shah) since 2008. I work with his son. He is coming to our house, and will have dinner with us. It will be vegetarian food as he only eats veg,’ said Ganguly.

Amit Shah was invited to Sourav Ganguly’s house for dinner by BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Amit Malviya, who were on a two-day visit to West Bengal. According to sources, Ganguly’s family made rice, roti, Luchi, Begun bhaja, Shahi Paneer, Dal makhani, Dum aloo, Veg cutlet, kaju barfi, mishti doi, and rasgulla for the Home Minister.