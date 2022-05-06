BJP assures Nitish Kumar to stay Bihar Chief Minister for full term

Last evening, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a closed-door meeting at his Bihar residence that he would serve out his full term. According to sources, the Union minister spoke with Nitish Kumar for more than 90 minutes and assured him that the BJP leaders will face serious consequences for their recent statements against him.

Mr Pradhan reportedly told Mr Kumar that, in order to appease him, he will now coordinate with him on behalf of the BJP’s central leadership, a job previously held by former Union Minister Arun Jaitley. Mr Pradhan’s visit to Patna surprised everyone in the Bihar BJP, including state party President Sanjay Jaiswal, who flew to Patna this morning to meet him.

Nitish Kumar was reportedly upset with Bihar party officials for publicly criticising him and suggesting that he be removed from office and replaced. Mr Kumar had previously accused BJP Bihar In-Charge Bhupendra Yadav of conspiring against him and pushing Nityanand Rai as the new Chief Ministerial nominee.