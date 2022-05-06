Cash worth Rs 19 crore recovered from aides of IAS officer in Jharkhand

Over Rs 19 crore in cash was seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from two close associates of Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal. According to India Today, the money was found during ED searches in connection with a case involving corruption and misappropriation of the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme.

On Friday, the agency seized a total of Rs 19.31 crore, with Rs 17 crore recovered from the offices of Pooja Singhal’s chartered accountant, Suman Kumar. A further Rs 1.8 crore was allegedly found at another location. ‘Incriminating documents have also been seized from the residence of IAS officer during searches,’ an ED officer added.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate launched a search operation in Jharkhand and four other states in connection with a case involving Rs 18 crore in MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) funds. Three note counting machines, according to sources, were used to count the cash recovered on Friday. The police seized large bundles of Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100 notes.